Performant Financial (PFMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Performant Financial Stock Performance
PFMT stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.