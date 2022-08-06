Performant Financial (PFMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Stock Performance

PFMT stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.