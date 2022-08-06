Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.26

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.26 and traded as low as $27.65. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 3,539 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

