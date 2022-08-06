Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.74

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.74 ($192.52) and traded as high as €193.85 ($199.85). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €193.10 ($199.07), with a volume of 242,108 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($213.40) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($174.23) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($242.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

