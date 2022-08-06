Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.56

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.56 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 235.50 ($2.89). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 16,178 shares.

Personal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £74.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,159.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Bennett acquired 18,070 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,692.50 ($60,890.21).

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

