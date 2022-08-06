Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 280 ($3.43) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 470 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 451.67 ($5.53).

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

PETS stock opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,346.40. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.43).

Insider Activity

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($251,844.14). In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($122,392.17). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total value of £205,530 ($251,844.14).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

