PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $11.01 on Friday. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 23,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $274,810.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at $30,860,975.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

