Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

