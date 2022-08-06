Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

