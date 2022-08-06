Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO William J. Ready Acquires 222,551 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.