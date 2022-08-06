Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO William J. Ready Acquires 222,551 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.