PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

