Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,078.84

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,078.84 ($25.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,187.20 ($26.80). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.53), with a volume of 160,992 shares traded.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,078.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital Technology Trust

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Jane Pearce acquired 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,108 ($25.83) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,350.52).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

