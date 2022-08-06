Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $613.64

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.64 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.11). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.23), with a volume of 1,212 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £272.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.66), for a total value of £17,212.50 ($21,091.17).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

