Precigen (PGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precigen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PGEN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Precigen

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock valued at $257,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

