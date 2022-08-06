Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

