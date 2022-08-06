Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.71

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.71 and traded as high as $70.35. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 49,490 shares changing hands.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 14.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $342.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

