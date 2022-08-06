Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.42. Approximately 54,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 87,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.