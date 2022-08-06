Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.42. Approximately 54,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 87,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Primo Water Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.