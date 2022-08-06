PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,478 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

