Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

