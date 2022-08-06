Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
IMCG stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.