Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $41.14.
