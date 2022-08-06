Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,835 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

