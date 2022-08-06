Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.