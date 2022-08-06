Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 496 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 90,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $161.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,347.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

