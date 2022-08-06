Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.