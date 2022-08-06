Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,191 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.