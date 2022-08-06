Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 2.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

