Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

