Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $133,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.15. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

