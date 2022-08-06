Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $119,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

