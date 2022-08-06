Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $120,000 in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 160,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 658,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DURA opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

