Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $124,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 246,703 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,749,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $54.05 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

