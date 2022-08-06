Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $124,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 246,703 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,749,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $54.05 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.