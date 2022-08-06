Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $126,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Trading Up 3.4 %
CSTM opened at $14.32 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.