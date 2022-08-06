Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $126,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $14.32 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

