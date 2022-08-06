Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $126,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sasol Profile

SSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.