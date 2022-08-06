Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $128,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.