Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $128,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

