Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $121,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

