Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $130,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

