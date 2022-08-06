Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

