Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

