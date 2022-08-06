Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 0.89.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

