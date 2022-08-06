Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Standex International Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.