Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.45.

ANSYS stock opened at $285.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

