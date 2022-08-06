Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,902,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.