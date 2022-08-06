Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $130,815. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

