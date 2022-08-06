Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 782 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

