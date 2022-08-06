Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $121,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,223,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.