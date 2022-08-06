Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $124,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

AOS opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

