Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

