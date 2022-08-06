Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

