Prothena (PRTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTA opened at $33.11 on Friday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,322 shares of company stock worth $3,180,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

