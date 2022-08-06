Prothena (PRTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Prothena Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of PRTA opened at $33.11 on Friday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Transactions at Prothena
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.