Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.64. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

