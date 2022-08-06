PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.86

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.86 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.61). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 101,170 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £902.47 million and a PE ratio of 2,338.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.86.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

